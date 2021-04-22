042221 Potholes

Three huge potholes create a bumpy ride for motorists on the access road between Kroger and Brighton Park on Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Drivers leaving the Kroger East parking lot near the stop sign at the intersection with Brighton Park Boulevard must maneuver around three gigantic potholes that have formed in the departure lane on the access road between the grocer’s fuel station and the shopping center’s parking lot.

Several readers reached out to The State Journal about the potholes, which take up nearly the entire lane, forcing motorists to veer onto the shoulder to avoid them.

Katie Beard, public works director for the city, said her office has received a complaint about the area as well and is researching who owns the property in question.

“I believe it is either Brighton Landmark LLC or Kroger who is responsible for maintaining the area,” she said, adding that the city is in charge of Brighton Park Boulevard from Versailles Road to the stop sign near Penn Station sandwich shop.

The potholes on the access road from Kroger to Brighton Park Boulevard is plagued with potholes. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, Brighton Landmark LLC owns more than 16 acres along the street, including the 11.654-acre shopping center at 102-132 Brighton Park Blvd.

Beard said she has been in contact with a representative of Brighton Landmark LLC, which had already reached out to ask Kroger to fill the potholes.

“He said that Kroger has always maintained that access road, but if they didn’t take care of it Brighton Landmark would arrange to have it done,” she told The State Journal on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t get a definite time frame from them,” she added.

