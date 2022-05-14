Anyone who has traveled Holmes Street lately has noticed that much of the roadway closest to downtown is uneven and pocked with potholes.

A portion of Holmes Street near the intersection with Thornhill Bypass was paved last year when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet resurfaced U.S. 127 North.

More recently, the lane lines were repainted prompting a State Journal reader to inquire when the bumpy roadway will be repaired.

Holmes Street

An SUV passes in front of Black Gate Studios on Holmes Street Thursday. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson told The State Journal that the road requires more work than resurfacing. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Late last year, the newspaper asked a KYTC spokesperson about the condition of the road. A branch manager said the section of the roadway The State Journal asked about needed more work than “resurfacing.”

“We are evaluating on how best to refurbish the roadway’s base and gathering the additional funding needed,” Shelli Venable, a KYTC spokesperson, said at the time. “So, we cannot yet set a schedule.”

Earlier this week, the newspaper reached out to Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 public information officer, and was told Holmes Street is not on the state’s resurfacing list for the next two years, but that the transportation cabinet has requested the road be considered for rehabilitation.

“This would entail extensive repairs, beyond just resurfacing, to address uneven pavement from previous utility work,” he explained. “This is the fiscally prudent path to take because it will tackle the underlying issues instead of just paving over the matter.”

Currently, KYTC does not have a timetable for the rehabilitation work, he stated.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription