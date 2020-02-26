Wilkinson Boulevard pedestrian overpass
The Wilkinson Boulevard pedestrian overpass, which will reconnect downtown Frankfort with Bellepoint, is in the process of being completed. According to state officials, it will reopen next month. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

In late August, the state Finance and Administration Cabinet began construction of an elevator and stairs to reconnect the Wilkinson Boulevard pedestrian overpass near the Mayo-Underwood Building at the corner of Mero Street.

The connection between Bellepoint and downtown Frankfort was severed nearly three years ago, shortly before the Capital Plaza Tower implosion, and was expected to be finished last fall shortly after the new state office building opened.

However, due to delays, the pedestrian overpass has yet to reopen. Next month that will change.

“The pedestrian walkway should be completed by early March, barring any additional inclement weather days,” Jill Midkiff, director of communications for the Finance and Administration Cabinet, told The State Journal.

Previously linked by just stairs, the state had to ascertain that the pedestrian overpass was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so it added the elevator, which must be available to all 24/7.

The cost to construct the elevator and steps was incorporated in the total billed by Mayo-Underwood Building contractor CRM/DW Wilburn, according to former Finance and Administration Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner.

