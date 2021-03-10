A Frankfort senior citizen, who has never been tested for COVID-19, phoned the newspaper for help after her local pharmacy quoted a cost of $63 for testing.
When coronavirus testing first became available it was offered at no cost at drive-thru events sponsored by the local health department.
While the Franklin County Health Department still has the ability to perform COVID testing for free, limited testing appointments are available because efforts have shifted to vaccinating residents and performing the mandatory services it provides.
“We are so swamped with vaccine events that we’ve not been able to schedule large testing events,” Judy Mattingly, FCHD director, told The State Journal. “As long as we have vaccines we will continue to prioritize vaccine distribution.”
After hearing about the lack of free local COVID testing, Mattingly said the health department is working on adding a link to its website, www.fchd.org to let folks know where they can sign up for testing.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health along with state and local sponsors provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at 12 locations across the state, but none in Franklin or neighboring counties.
In fact, the closest free testing facilities to Frankfort are in Lexington at Keeneland and Louisville at the Expo Center; UofL Health Bullitt County Medical Center South; UofL Health South Louisville; UofL Health Downtown; Norton Healthcare Hikes Point; and Norton Healthcare West Broadway.
According to the state’s website www.kycovid19.ky.gov, four locations in Franklin County offer COVID-19 testing. They include The Little Clinic at both the east and west side Kroger, First Care Clinic and Frankfort Urgent Care.
With the exception of rapid screening which costs $25, out-of-pocket fees for each test at The Little Clinic varies depending on health insurance coverage. For those not covered by insurance, a surgery/school/travel test costs $94 and a rapid test is priced at $144. Find more information at http://www.thelittleclinic.com/.
According to its website, First Care Clinic offers COVID testing at no cost through most health insurance companies. Those who lack coverage may also receive free testing through the Health Resources and Service Administration. For more information, visit www.firstcareclinics.com/locations/frankfort-ky.
Frankfort Urgent Care does not charge patients for COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage. Those without coverage can receive testing through the COVID-19 Uninsured Program, its website says. For more information, check out http://www.urgentcareofky.com/
Walgreens’ website says it offers no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those 3 years old and older. However, neither Frankfort location provides the service. The closest Walgreens offering drive-thru testing are in Lexington, Georgetown and Shelbyville.
On CVS’s website, COVID testing is free for those with or without health insurance, but it is limited to certain patients due to supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.