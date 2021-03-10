COVID-19 testing event

Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly, center, talks with staff prior to the COVID-19 testing event at Dolly Graham Park in July. (Photo submitted)

A Frankfort senior citizen, who has never been tested for COVID-19, phoned the newspaper for help after her local pharmacy quoted a cost of $63 for testing.

When coronavirus testing first became available it was offered at no cost at drive-thru events sponsored by the local health department.

While the Franklin County Health Department still has the ability to perform COVID testing for free, limited testing appointments are available because efforts have shifted to vaccinating residents and performing the mandatory services it provides.

“We are so swamped with vaccine events that we’ve not been able to schedule large testing events,” Judy Mattingly, FCHD director, told The State Journal. “As long as we have vaccines we will continue to prioritize vaccine distribution.”

After hearing about the lack of free local COVID testing, Mattingly said the health department is working on adding a link to its website, www.fchd.org to let folks know where they can sign up for testing.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health along with state and local sponsors provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at 12 locations across the state, but none in Franklin or neighboring counties.

In fact, the closest free testing facilities to Frankfort are in Lexington at Keeneland and Louisville at the Expo Center; UofL Health Bullitt County Medical Center South; UofL Health South Louisville; UofL Health Downtown; Norton Healthcare Hikes Point; and Norton Healthcare West Broadway.

According to the state’s website www.kycovid19.ky.gov, four locations in Franklin County offer COVID-19 testing. They include The Little Clinic at both the east and west side Kroger, First Care Clinic and Frankfort Urgent Care.

With the exception of rapid screening which costs $25, out-of-pocket fees for each test at The Little Clinic varies depending on health insurance coverage. For those not covered by insurance, a surgery/school/travel test costs $94 and a rapid test is priced at $144. Find more information at http://www.thelittleclinic.com/.

According to its website, First Care Clinic offers COVID testing at no cost through most health insurance companies. Those who lack coverage may also receive free testing through the Health Resources and Service Administration. For more information, visit www.firstcareclinics.com/locations/frankfort-ky.

Frankfort Urgent Care does not charge patients for COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage. Those without coverage can receive testing through the COVID-19 Uninsured Program, its website says. For more information, check out http://www.urgentcareofky.com/

Walgreens’ website says it offers no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those 3 years old and older. However, neither Frankfort location provides the service. The closest Walgreens offering drive-thru testing are in Lexington, Georgetown and Shelbyville.

On CVS’s website, COVID testing is free for those with or without health insurance, but it is limited to certain patients due to supplies.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription