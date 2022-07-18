Last week it was announced that Frankfort’s CARES Coalition would be the beneficiary of a fundraising project that will suspend 32 umbrella and globe lights across a portion of Catfish Alley.

“Give Me Shelter,” the name of the umbrella alley project, aims to raise up to $20,000 for the CARES Coalition, a community group composed of social service agencies. In March the city commission authorized staff to enter into a six-month, $30,000 contract with the McNary Group, who serves as coalition consultant.

Blair Hecker, community engagement project manager, makes a presentation regarding the CARES Coalition to the city commission in December. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

The launch of “Give Me Shelter” prompted one State Journal reader to ask about the makeup of the CARES Coalition, which was formed in 2020 to address homelessness and shelter issues.

The newspaper reached out to Frankfort Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker, who said the coalition is still in its formation stage and working with the McNary Group — which is contracted with the city until September.

“Part of that process is putting in place bylaws, organizational structure and membership agreement,” Hecker stated.

“Once those are solidified by the end of the contract period, then we will be opening official membership to agencies in Frankfort/Franklin County,” she added.

Hecker noted that membership will be open to any non-profit service-based agency that addresses needs for food, shelter, utilities, healthcare and other areas of insecurity for residents.

“The current steering committee who has been helping drive this process includes representatives from the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Simon House, Sunshine Center, Senior Activity Center, Homeless Housing Coalition of KY, Franklin County ASAP, Franklin County Health Department, and Franklin County Schools Family Youth Resource Center,” Hecker explained.

Once formalized, the CARES Coalition will work on four main goals — reducing homelessness, affordable housing, community advocacy and agency training.

