In mid-February, the city and county put out a call for applicants for the community’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

“This committee is a group of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests, and locations within the city and county,” said Jordan Miller, senior community planner for the city. “This group will be tasked with the hands-on review of the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process.”

City of Frankfort logo

The comprehensive plan is a document used to assist in guiding the development of the local area for upcoming decades and is based on both the current and future needs of Frankfort and Franklin County.

“It is intended that the members of the Advisory Committee will also assist the process by informing their own individual networks about engagement opportunities and events,” Miller told The State Journal.

He said the city and county were trying to cast as wide a net as possible in order to get a diverse group of interested applicants.

Franklin County government

Applications were due March 4 and 26 committee members were announced in mid-May.

Those members include: Downtown Frankfort Executive Director Kaylah Smith; Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade; Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw; Community Trust Bank Vice President and Branch Manager John Senter; Josephine Sculpture Park Executive Director Melanie VanHouten; Frankfort High School Athletic Director Paul Thompson; Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp; Brittany Sams, an architectural historian and member of the Architectural Review Board and Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation; Kentucky State University Director of Brand Identity and Public Engagement Sonia Sanders; Envision Franklin County President Chris Schimmoeller; Adam Leonberger of the Franklin County Extension Office; Camp Fire Manager of Training and Development Jason Peerce; John Carlton, a local historian, preservationist and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition; Orchard Hiltz & McCliment Inc. Project Engineer Bobby Pelosi; McNamara & Jones Attorney Bryan Hix; Educational Testing Service Training Consultant Jim Jackson; Kentucky Division of Federal Highway Administration Deputy Division Administrator Boday Borres; HMB Professional Engineers Highway Division Manager John Meyer; M and E Properties Co-owner/Manager Eric Northcutt; Strand Associates Vice President Mike Woolum; Human Nature Environmental and Community Planner Sara DiLandro; Kentucky Department for Military Affairs Director Joe Sanderson; Kentucky Division for Facilities and Support Executive Director of Operations Sam Ruth; Second Street School teacher Sarah Snipes; and Legislative Research Commission Constituent Services Analyst and member of Focus on Race Relations Kristafer “Kristie” Powe.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription