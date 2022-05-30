In mid-February, the city and county put out a call for applicants for the community’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
“This committee is a group of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests, and locations within the city and county,” said Jordan Miller, senior community planner for the city. “This group will be tasked with the hands-on review of the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process.”
The comprehensive plan is a document used to assist in guiding the development of the local area for upcoming decades and is based on both the current and future needs of Frankfort and Franklin County.
“It is intended that the members of the Advisory Committee will also assist the process by informing their own individual networks about engagement opportunities and events,” Miller told The State Journal.
He said the city and county were trying to cast as wide a net as possible in order to get a diverse group of interested applicants.
Applications were due March 4 and 26 committee members were announced in mid-May.
Those members include: Downtown Frankfort Executive Director Kaylah Smith; Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade; Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw; Community Trust Bank Vice President and Branch Manager John Senter; Josephine Sculpture Park Executive Director Melanie VanHouten; Frankfort High School Athletic Director Paul Thompson; Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp; Brittany Sams, an architectural historian and member of the Architectural Review Board and Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation; Kentucky State University Director of Brand Identity and Public Engagement Sonia Sanders; Envision Franklin County President Chris Schimmoeller; Adam Leonberger of the Franklin County Extension Office; Camp Fire Manager of Training and Development Jason Peerce; John Carlton, a local historian, preservationist and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition; Orchard Hiltz & McCliment Inc. Project Engineer Bobby Pelosi; McNamara & Jones Attorney Bryan Hix; Educational Testing Service Training Consultant Jim Jackson; Kentucky Division of Federal Highway Administration Deputy Division Administrator Boday Borres; HMB Professional Engineers Highway Division Manager John Meyer; M and E Properties Co-owner/Manager Eric Northcutt; Strand Associates Vice President Mike Woolum; Human Nature Environmental and Community Planner Sara DiLandro; Kentucky Department for Military Affairs Director Joe Sanderson; Kentucky Division for Facilities and Support Executive Director of Operations Sam Ruth; Second Street School teacher Sarah Snipes; and Legislative Research Commission Constituent Services Analyst and member of Focus on Race Relations Kristafer “Kristie” Powe.
Some good ones on that board and some really bad ones. Bradshaw, developers , realtors and bankers are way to thick in that soup. It’s going to have a bad aftertaste and cause a belly ache . It’s likely make our natural environment sicker than it already is .
Richard, you might need to do a little more homework. There is one banker on the list, no realtors, and no developers. Looks to me as if the group is not well represented.
Bradshaw is the whole ball of wax of the three combined, that shouldn’t be on that committee. You look real close Zach , and you’ll see plenty of other advocates for developers, realtors and bankers . If this committee goes pro development, pro Buffalo Trace - anti environmentalists , anti green space - and it will , that will prove my point . If it goes pro environment , conserve green space and clean air for our childrens future , which it won’t - will I be wrong ? Ha ! Time will tell what acrobatic ethics and morals we will witness . It will be a interesting separation between the good and bad .
Zachary , help me out here. Which in this committee are the top ten most likely to make our natural worlds environment, that belongs to our children, better, from this point in time , forward ? And which are the top ten do you think will elect to destroy our green space and environment for wealthy profiteering- that is using up our natural resources, now , faster than it can grow back and increasing our carbon footprint in the air that belongs to our childrens future? Come on and make a list please. There’s no half way here ! You can’t destroy half and expect the other half to flourish.
