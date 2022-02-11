Kentucky is known for its wild weather. A winter day can start out sunny and end with freezing rain, sleet and snow — as Frankfort residents witnessed last week.

Snow and ice cover a sidewalk on West Main Street Wednesday morning. According to a city ordinance, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their property from snow, ice, trash, leaves and other debris. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A curious State Journal reader, who noticed that several areas of the sidewalks on West Main and Broadway had not been cleared of snow and ice nearly a week after a weather system brought winter precipitation to the area, asked who is in charge of the removal of ice and snow from the sidewalks in front of downtown stores.

The answer to that question is addressed in a City of Frankfort ordinance which passed in January 2010.

“Per ordinance, the home/business owner is responsible for clearing the sidewalk (of leaves, brush, snow, etc.) bordering their property,” Sara Anderson, deputy director of public works, told The State Journal.

According to the ordinance in Title IX Chapter 91.21, property owners — including firms, corporations and businesses — are accountable for maintaining both the public sidewalk, utility strip and abutting aprons at their own expense. That includes keeping the areas free from trash, debris, branches, leaves, snow, ice and other items or conditions that may interfere with use.

