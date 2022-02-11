Snow and ice cover a sidewalk on West Main Street Wednesday morning. According to a city ordinance, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their property from snow, ice, trash, leaves and other debris. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Kentucky is known for its wild weather. A winter day can start out sunny and end with freezing rain, sleet and snow — as Frankfort residents witnessed last week.
A curious State Journal reader, who noticed that several areas of the sidewalks on West Main and Broadway had not been cleared of snow and ice nearly a week after a weather system brought winter precipitation to the area, asked who is in charge of the removal of ice and snow from the sidewalks in front of downtown stores.
The answer to that question is addressed in a City of Frankfort ordinance which passed in January 2010.
“Per ordinance, the home/business owner is responsible for clearing the sidewalk (of leaves, brush, snow, etc.) bordering their property,” Sara Anderson, deputy director of public works, told The State Journal.
According to the ordinance in Title IX Chapter 91.21, property owners — including firms, corporations and businesses — are accountable for maintaining both the public sidewalk, utility strip and abutting aprons at their own expense. That includes keeping the areas free from trash, debris, branches, leaves, snow, ice and other items or conditions that may interfere with use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.