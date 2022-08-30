After noticing two sets of boat racks for canoes and kayaks in two public areas along the Kentucky River, a curious State Journal reader inquired about them.

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens originally told the newspaper that the boat racks, which are located at River View Park and Blanton’s Landing, are owned by Canoe Kentucky and used for their canoe and kayak business and youth programs.

Canoe Ky boat racks

Canoe Kentucky owns the kayaks and canoes stored on boat racks near their River View Park location. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

