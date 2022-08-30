After noticing two sets of boat racks for canoes and kayaks in two public areas along the Kentucky River, a curious State Journal reader inquired about them.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens originally told the newspaper that the boat racks, which are located at River View Park and Blanton’s Landing, are owned by Canoe Kentucky and used for their canoe and kayak business and youth programs.
Canoe Kentucky sells and rents a variety of boats including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and rafts. The local business also offers guided experiences, instruction, both summer and winter programs and camps for children. In 2009, Canoe Kentucky, opened a location in River View Park.
However, Nathan Depenbrock, who owns Peaks Mill-based Canoe Kentucky with his wife, Allison, said the racks do not belong to their business.
“Canoe Kentucky owns the racks attached to the cabin at River View Park, but the free-standing racks at the top of the paths down to the water belong to the city,” Nathan Depenbrock stated.
“As far as we know they are open for public use and free to use,” he said, though he did add a key piece of advice for boaters thinking about utilizing them.
“We would recommend locking up any boats stored on them.”
