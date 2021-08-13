A State Journal reader, who had to maneuver around several large potholes in the parking lot and short driveway that connects Wendy’s and Frankfort Urgent Care, asked who was responsible for maintaining the pavement.

A Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator map of 101 Kings Daughters Drive, highlighted in green, shows the access road between Wendy's and Frankfort Urgent Care is owned by Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc. (Photo submitted)

The strip in question is located on the west side of Frankfort between the fast-food chain restaurant at 1266 U.S. 127 South and the health care facility at 101 Kings Daughters Drive Suite B.

“They have been there a long time,” the reader added.

This is one of several potholes that pock the access road from Frankfort Urgent Care at 101 Kings Daughters Drive and Wendy's at 1266 U.S. 127 South. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator’s office, the parking lot and short driveway is part of a tract of land purchased by Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc. out of Frankfort, which also owns the building housing the urgent care facility.

Richard Meyer and D. Troy Williams are listed as directors of Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc., which also owns seven other properties in Franklin County.

Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc. purchased the Kings Daughters Drive property from Westside Coin Laundry Inc. in 2009 for $40,000. Its current estimated taxable value is $235,000.

