Second Street stop signs installed (copy)

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers install a stop sign at West Second and Shelby streets in this State Journal file photo. The stoplights at both the West Second-Shelby intersection and West Second-Steele intersections were decommissioned in favor of four-way stop signs in early March. 

A State Journal reader asked whether the decision to decommission three traffic lights in favor of four-way stop signs near the Second Street corridor had anything to do with cost savings.

The answer is no.

Over the past seven months, two traffic signals on West Second Street were replaced with four-way stop signs as part of a $12 million overhaul of the roadway and streetscape of the major downtown area with a U.S. Department of Transportation grant from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program.

The goal of the project, which is funded by a grant from the federal transportation department of roughly $8 million and a local contribution of $4.375 million, is to boost economic development along Second Street.

The TIGER grant project encompasses West Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Capital Avenue, across the Capital Avenue Bridge to the East Main Street intersection.

Last month, traffic signals at the intersections of Shelby Street and West Second Street, down the street from Frankfort High School, and Steele Street at West Second Street, near the former Pic-Pac, were converted to four-way stops. The traffic lights now blink red and are expected to be removed in the coming months.

Though not part of the TIGER grant project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved decommissioning the traffic lights at the intersection of Shelby and Fourth streets near FHS. They were replaced in October.

Last summer, the city installed stop signs on Wilkinson Boulevard at the intersection of West Main Street near Weekday Community School, in order to call attention to pedestrian crosswalks that were already painted on the road and “prevent any future safety issues before they happen,” according to Frankfort Deputy Director of Public Works Sara Anderson.

This project was unrelated to the TIGER grant program or the conversion of West Main Street to two-way traffic.

