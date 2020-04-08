A State Journal reader asked whether the decision to decommission three traffic lights in favor of four-way stop signs near the Second Street corridor had anything to do with cost savings.
The answer is no.
Over the past seven months, two traffic signals on West Second Street were replaced with four-way stop signs as part of a $12 million overhaul of the roadway and streetscape of the major downtown area with a U.S. Department of Transportation grant from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program.
The goal of the project, which is funded by a grant from the federal transportation department of roughly $8 million and a local contribution of $4.375 million, is to boost economic development along Second Street.
The TIGER grant project encompasses West Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Capital Avenue, across the Capital Avenue Bridge to the East Main Street intersection.
Last month, traffic signals at the intersections of Shelby Street and West Second Street, down the street from Frankfort High School, and Steele Street at West Second Street, near the former Pic-Pac, were converted to four-way stops. The traffic lights now blink red and are expected to be removed in the coming months.
Though not part of the TIGER grant project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved decommissioning the traffic lights at the intersection of Shelby and Fourth streets near FHS. They were replaced in October.
Last summer, the city installed stop signs on Wilkinson Boulevard at the intersection of West Main Street near Weekday Community School, in order to call attention to pedestrian crosswalks that were already painted on the road and “prevent any future safety issues before they happen,” according to Frankfort Deputy Director of Public Works Sara Anderson.
This project was unrelated to the TIGER grant program or the conversion of West Main Street to two-way traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.