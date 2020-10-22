Crosswalk

City workers paint the crosswalk on Broadway near Buddy's Pizza. (Photo submitted)

Pedestrians in search of the crosswalks on Broadway should have no problem locating them. The city painted them brick red recently and an inquisitive State Journal reader wanted to know why.

A pedestrian crosses Wilkinson Boulevard at Broadway near the Franklin County Farmers Market. Crosswalks on Broadway have been painted brick red by the city as part of the Downtown Master Plan. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The crosswalk upgrade was a step in the implementation of the Downtown Master Plan, according to Frankfort Public Works Director and City Engineer Katie Beard.

“The master plan called for enhancement of the Broadway corridor to draw focus to the unique streetscape split by the railroad and encourage walkability,” she told The State Journal.

The Downtown Master Plan capitalizes on the presence of the rail line that runs the length of the street.

“This unique ‘feature’ of Broadway can be highlighted and be integrated into an enhanced overall streetscape environment along Broadway, through a variety of lighting, paving and landscaping, along with signature identity painting of the rail trestle at Wilkinson,” the Downtown Master Plan states.

Beard said the brick red color for the crosswalks was chosen to match that of the city’s Frankfort Kentucky Distilled logo and because it complements the bricking paving of St. Clair Street.

