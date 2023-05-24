The stand for an informational sign sits empty near the scenic outlook at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill Tuesday morning. Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites is currently in the process of replacing the old signs with new ones. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Anyone who has visited the paths at Leslie Morris or River View parks recently may have noticed that several informational signs detailing what happened at certain sites are missing.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told The State Journal that the signs at both parks are in the process of being replaced.
“Fort Hill’s are being manufactured now and will be installed in the near future,” he said.
Leslie Morris Park atop Fort Hill features two Civil War forts, the Sullivan House Visitors Center, a picnic pavilion, hiking trails and a scenic overlook of downtown Frankfort.
According to the parks website, local militia soldiers repelled an attack by Confederate cavalry raiders from Fort Boone on Fort Hill in 1864. But it wasn’t until 1999 when Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill — named for the property owner from whom the city acquired the land — opened.
The park, which is located at 400 Clifton Ave., is open to vehicular traffic from daylight to dusk year-round. Tours of the Sullivan House Visitors Center and the historic trails are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Memorial Day to Halloween. Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites requests that reservations be made in advance, though it is not required. To reserve a tour, visit https://secure.rec1.com/KY/frankfort-ky/catalog
Leslie Morris Park also provides maps that highlight important features for self-guided tours of the historic sites and trails at the Sullivan House Visitors Center and trailheads. The map is also available for download at the Capital City Museum website — https://capitalcitymuseum.com/parkmaps.html
Located at 400 Wilkinson Blvd., River View Park offers both land and water activities — including river access for canoes, kayaks, paddleboarders and other paddleboats via a floating dock and a 1.4-mile paved walking/jogging trail, which begins at the Ward Oates Amphitheater near 520 W. Main St. and runs alongside the Kentucky River and Wilkinson Boulevard to Buffalo Trace Distillery on Fair Oaks Lane.
“River View’s signs are currently being designed and will be manufactured and installed later this year,” Pickens explained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.