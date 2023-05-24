Anyone who has visited the paths at Leslie Morris or River View parks recently may have noticed that several informational signs detailing what happened at certain sites are missing.

Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told The State Journal that the signs at both parks are in the process of being replaced.

052323 You Asked - Fort Hill signs

The stand for an informational sign sits empty near the scenic outlook at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill Tuesday morning. Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites is currently in the process of replacing the old signs with new ones. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

