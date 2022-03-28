With a limited number of parking spaces on one of downtown’s most bustling streets, a State Journal reader asked why several spots in front of Kentucky Coffeetree Café have been marked with no parking signs.

“Who allowed them to mark off three spots with yellow paint … and post ‘no parking, food delivery only’ signs in five-gallon buckets to prevent lawful parking,” the reader inquired. “There has never been, to my knowledge, any public discussion or amended ordinance allowing them to make these changes.”

032822 You Asked - Broadway no parking

The spaces marked no parking on Broadway near Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe are considered a loading zone for deliveries. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to Public Works Director Katie Beard, the loading zone in front of Kentucky Coffeetree Café has been there for quite some time to aid in deliveries to businesses along Broadway. The loading zone prevents traffic from backing up on the busy street when deliveries are being made.

“The ‘no parking’ signs placed in five-gallon buckets were allowed during COVID when many businesses were on reduced hours and pick up was the main service,” she explained.

Beard said the city reached out to the businesses now that most COVID restrictions have been released and the two additional spaces have been reopened for public parking.

A supply and demand downtown parking study completed by Walker Consultants and funded by the City of Frankfort last year found that there are approximately 5,169 spaces — roughly 3,892 that are private and 1,297 public. The majority of the public parking spaces are housed in the city-owned Ann Street parking garage, which requires a parking fee.

Generally, the study findings showed a strong surplus of on-street parking spaces with one noted exception — certain “hot spots” located primarily on Broadway and West Main streets, which tend to reach two-third occupancy during peak time.

“The most convenient spaces are on street and free to use, generally signed with a two-hour time limit in the core Central Business District, while the less convenient parking in the City-owned Ann Street Public Garage requires a payment,” the study states. “The required payment disincentives users from parking in this off-street asset.”

However, the redevelopment of Parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort is expected to create an additional 697 parking spaces.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription