You Asked: Wilkinson Street

An SUV turns onto West Main Street from Wilkinson Street Wednesday morning. The double yellow line on Wilkinson Street does not extend the length of the street. Two State Journal readers want to know why. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Two State Journal readers inquired about why the double yellow lines on Wilkinson Street between the railroad trestle at Broadway and Wapping Street don’t extend the length of the street.

The partial lane striping at the intersections on Wilkinson Street is all that is necessary, according to Frankfort Public Works Director and City Engineer Katie Beard, who said lane markings depend on the number of vehicles that use the street.

“On urban streets below certain traffic counts — in this case 6,000 vehicles per day — double lines are not warranted,” she said.

“However, often short sections are marked to control the position of vehicles at certain locations such as intersections,” Beard added.

