As a show of solidarity and to celebrate the local LGBTQ community, more than 80 rainbow Pride flags were displayed throughout Frankfort — including at City Hall — in the week leading up to the Capital Pride Kentucky Festival.
Mayor Bill May, who routinely issues proclamations supporting or honoring people or events, declared Oct. 12 as Capital Pride Day and stated that the city would temporarily “display the rainbow flag representing light, healing, sun, calmness, art and spirit” from Oct. 7-13.
“This proclamation was issued in support of the city’s commitment to anti-discrimination and welcoming diversity within the community, as demonstrated when the city enacted the Fairness Ordinance in 2013,” City Attorney Laura Ross told The State Journal.
She said because the City Hall flagpole only has space for three flags — American, Kentucky and POW/MIA — one of the three had to be temporarily removed to make room for the rainbow Pride flag. This required trying a few different options.
On Oct. 8, the state flag was briefly taken down but later restored. Then the POW/MIA flag was temporarily removed to make room for the rainbow Pride flag, which was displayed until Oct. 13, according to Ross.
She is looking into remedying the problem of having more flags than pole space.
“I am currently reviewing examples of flag policies that might help us develop the best procedures for displaying flags at City Hall,” she added.