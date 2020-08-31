A reader asked The State Journal about a curious rise in Franklin County’s general reserve fund. Franklin County’s general fund has recently gone up by $1.4 million despite the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the community, including local government coffers.

According to Judge-Executive Huston Wells and county Treasurer Susan Laurenson however, the increase was anything but sudden — and is the result of concerted fiscal planning efforts in the midst of the pandemic.

Wells said that the $1.4 million is a result of “rollover” money that was intended for projects that were put on hold due to COVID-19. Laurenson stressed that the money is more or less still obligated to its original uses.

The pair said that money did not ”show up overnight,” and was deliberately put on hold for its intended projects. Around $600,000 of that total comes from delayed infrastructure projects, namely road paving. About $350,000 of it, they said, comes from matching funds for a federal grant to redesign aspects of the Farmdale Sanitation District in western Franklin County.

Wells stressed that he hopes the timeline for money spent on the Farmdale Sanitation District project moves quickly.

“I hope for the sake of those people out there that it is going to be spent this year,” Wells said.

Another $120,000 came from an insurance claim on a damaged fire truck.

The rest of the money, Laurenson said, is partially due to a spending freeze that Wells implemented during the height of the COVID-19 scare.

Now that much of the delayed infrastructure work is underway, Wells said that the county is racing to spend those funds to get the area’s roads and bridges up to par.

“We’ve got double the work to do,” Wells said. “What we didn’t get done in the spring has moved over to now. What we needed to do now is added to what wasn’t done in the spring. We’re hoping that the weather allows us to do all of it.”

Wells also lauded Laurenson for the work that she’s done despite the shaky economic climate.

“I think the best way to look at it is a conservative approach to our spending and revenues,” Wells said. “We estimate low and hope for high. That’s what has gotten us through all these years and that’s because of our great treasurer Susan Laurenson.”

