A reader asked The State Journal about a curious rise in Franklin County’s general reserve fund. Franklin County’s general fund has recently gone up by $1.4 million despite the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the community, including local government coffers.
According to Judge-Executive Huston Wells and county Treasurer Susan Laurenson however, the increase was anything but sudden — and is the result of concerted fiscal planning efforts in the midst of the pandemic.
Wells said that the $1.4 million is a result of “rollover” money that was intended for projects that were put on hold due to COVID-19. Laurenson stressed that the money is more or less still obligated to its original uses.
The pair said that money did not ”show up overnight,” and was deliberately put on hold for its intended projects. Around $600,000 of that total comes from delayed infrastructure projects, namely road paving. About $350,000 of it, they said, comes from matching funds for a federal grant to redesign aspects of the Farmdale Sanitation District in western Franklin County.
Wells stressed that he hopes the timeline for money spent on the Farmdale Sanitation District project moves quickly.
“I hope for the sake of those people out there that it is going to be spent this year,” Wells said.
Another $120,000 came from an insurance claim on a damaged fire truck.
The rest of the money, Laurenson said, is partially due to a spending freeze that Wells implemented during the height of the COVID-19 scare.
Now that much of the delayed infrastructure work is underway, Wells said that the county is racing to spend those funds to get the area’s roads and bridges up to par.
“We’ve got double the work to do,” Wells said. “What we didn’t get done in the spring has moved over to now. What we needed to do now is added to what wasn’t done in the spring. We’re hoping that the weather allows us to do all of it.”
Wells also lauded Laurenson for the work that she’s done despite the shaky economic climate.
“I think the best way to look at it is a conservative approach to our spending and revenues,” Wells said. “We estimate low and hope for high. That’s what has gotten us through all these years and that’s because of our great treasurer Susan Laurenson.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.