With news that state government employees will receive an 8% across-the-board pay hike starting July 1 and inflation causing everything from gasoline to groceries to be more expensive, one reader inquired why state government retirees won’t receive a cost of living increase.

“The governor and legislature have been throwing money around like it is confetti, yet there is no mention of a cost of living increase for retirees,” the reader wrote in an email.

The State Journal reached out to Chris Clair, information officer in the division of communications for Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA).

“I cannot speak to the why of it,” he stated. “I can tell you only the General Assembly has the authority to grant cost of living increases for retirees.”

The last time the legislature approved a cost of living hike for state government retirees was 11 years ago when it OK’d a 1.5% increase. Retirees were also granted 1.5% cost of living bumps in 2009 and 2010.

Language in Senate Bill 2, which was created during the 2013 regular session, dictates how cost of living adjustments (COLAs) are granted.

It says that future COLAs will only be given “if the systems’ boards determine that assets of the systems are greater than 100% of the actuarial liabilities and legislation authorizes the use of surplus funds for the COLA; or the General Assembly fully prefunds the COLA or directs the payment of funds in the year the COLA is provided.”

The left side chart shows the ratio of assets to projected liabilities by pension fund while the chart on the right shows insurance trust funds. This is relevant to the bit about Senate Bill 2, which says COLAs will only be granted if the systems’ boards determine that the ratio of assets to liabilities is greater than 100%. (Graph courtesy of KPPA)

According to the pension systems’ website, a resolution adopted by the then-Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) board on Nov. 18, 2010, “urged the governor and the General Assembly to make certain that any amount of cost of living adjustment given pursuant to KRS 61.691 is fully funded, in addition to the amounts provided pursuant to KRS 61.565 (actuarially recommended employer contributions).”

The board adopted the resolution 12 years ago — after careful consideration — because COLAs for state government retirees are paid from trust funds on a pay-as-you-go basis, which means that the expense is recognized as it occurs and therefore not prefunded.

“The costs for each annual COLA are recognized in the employer contribution rate after the COLA is granted,” the website adds, stating that between 2008-12 unfunded COLAs added $1.45 billion in unfunded liability to the systems.

Clair explained that an actuarial or unfunded liability is the difference between the assets currently on the retirement systems and the projected amount those systems will owe retirees in the future.

“Currently, all of the pension funds have more in projected liabilities than they do in assets,” he said.

“All of the pension systems have a ways to go to reach 100% funding, but thanks, in part, to recent consistent funding from the legislature they are on their way.”

Clair said that the reason funded status is an important consideration for any cost of living increase is because it will affect the amount of money the General Assembly will need to allocate each year in order to meet the actuarially required contribution (ARC), which is the amount the systems’ actuary calculates the legislature needs to contribute to the retirement systems each year to bring them to full funding by 2049.

“If the legislature approved a cost of living increase, it would have to allocate additional money each year to cover the increased retiree benefit payments,” he explained. “If the legislature did not do that and the systems paid out more money each year for benefits without receiving more money each year in contributions, the funded status of the systems would decrease.”

