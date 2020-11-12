111320_Buddha_hb_web-1.jpg

The Buddha mural on the side of 325 W. Broadway was in the process of being painted over Tuesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Buddha mural on the side of 325 W. Broadway became the center of the town's attention when it appeared nearly two years ago.

Now people are asking why the mural is being painted over.

Taylor Marshall, the owner of the building, has a simple answer.

“The federal government mandated it (be painted over) for me to qualify for historical tax credits,” he said.

The building houses the Cooperage Bar, which opened last Friday.

“We had to do some work on the wall,” Marshall said. “We had some masonry work done.

“I was sad to see it go. I loved that mural.”

Marshall does have murals on two other buildings downtown.

“We have one at 101 St. Clair by Jimmy Joe Jenkins,” he said. “It’s a girl with a red ball and a cardinal. It’s amazing. Anna Murphy did one at Bourbon on Main for us, and it’s tremendous.”

The Buddha mural sparked a public debate about murals and led to the Frankfort City Commission's passing guidelines for future murals.

