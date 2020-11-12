The Buddha mural on the side of 325 W. Broadway became the center of the town's attention when it appeared nearly two years ago.
Now people are asking why the mural is being painted over.
Taylor Marshall, the owner of the building, has a simple answer.
“The federal government mandated it (be painted over) for me to qualify for historical tax credits,” he said.
The building houses the Cooperage Bar, which opened last Friday.
“We had to do some work on the wall,” Marshall said. “We had some masonry work done.
“I was sad to see it go. I loved that mural.”
Marshall does have murals on two other buildings downtown.
“We have one at 101 St. Clair by Jimmy Joe Jenkins,” he said. “It’s a girl with a red ball and a cardinal. It’s amazing. Anna Murphy did one at Bourbon on Main for us, and it’s tremendous.”
The Buddha mural sparked a public debate about murals and led to the Frankfort City Commission's passing guidelines for future murals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.