Earlier this week, the Salato Wildlife Education Center, affectionately known as the Game Farm to locals, reopened to visitors after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The center, which is open seasonally from March until late November, is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to its website.
Salato is closed on Sundays and Mondays, which led one reader to question why the center keeps the hours it does.
“Most people might be surprised to learn that our staff works 365 days a year caring for the animals and maintaining the facility,” said Jules Foster, manager at Salato Wildlife Education Center. “Like the U.S. Postal Service, neither snow nor rain nor heat keeps us from completing our rounds.”
Darkness, she said, is another story. The center, which isn’t equipped with nighttime lighting, closes before dark in order to keep staff and visitors safe.
“Also, research shows that the majority of people and groups are not interested in visiting in the evening. The principle of diminishing returns is a practical factor,” Foster added. “Staying open longer hours for just a few guests would result in higher overhead costs and the need for increased staff.”
Foster explained that running the educational wildlife center takes a great deal of investment and planning. Being closed on Sundays and Mondays permits employees time to perform basic maintenance.
“Staff also uses this time to plan for the week and hold meetings that can’t take place when the center is open,” she said. “Being closed on Sundays permits staff to work alternating schedules so that they can have one weekend day with their family — at least some percentage of the time.”
While the Game Farm has reopened, there are certain restrictions. Admission is free until July 6, however, public programs and events have been canceled. The main interactive exhibit area and water fountains are closed.
The center recommends that all visitors wear a face mask, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, while on the premises. Employees are required to wear masks that cover their noses and mouths.
Visitors are asked to establish a one-direction traffic flow through the facility and practice safe social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout. Restrooms and high-touch areas are being cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.
For more information, visit https://fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Salato-Wildlife-Education-Center.aspx or call 502-564-7863.
