Recent work on the bank of the Kentucky River next to Second Street School aims to stabilize a storm drain in the area.
A reader asked The State Journal to look into the work next to the school after noticing “considerable dirt moving and placement of large rock gabions.”
The Frankfort Sewer Department is over the project. Director Kenny Hogsten said the work should be completed within the next week or so.
The department contracted the work to correct a project several years ago that separated lines along Louisville Road. That project didn’t work as the water ate away the dirt around the pipe that connects to the river, causing a hazard for residents in the area. According to minutes of the Frankfort City Commission’s July 22 meeting, that initial project was completed in 2014.
“It was becoming a very dangerous situation,” Hogsten said.
Hogsten said that the contractor on the project is Steve Hughes Excavating, which is based in Frankfort.
According to Shawn Hokanson, the Kentucky Division of Water’s manager of the Water Resources Branch, the City of Frankfort applied for permits for the project last October and received them in December.
According to the July 22 commission meeting minutes, commissioners awarded the contract for the project to Steve Hughes Excavating for just over $100,000. The budget for the project was $110,000.