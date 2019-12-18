On Dec. 9, as part of a POW/MIA ceremony at the Capitol, where the “Chair of Honor” commemorates American service men and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action, the flag was flown. The following day, in keeping with tradition, all flags were removed and new ones took their place over the Capitol for the inauguration of Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Beshear was not made aware that the POW/MIA flag was not being flown until last Thursday and immediately instructed his office to look into the issue, according to his spokeswoman Crystal Staley, who added that former Gov. Matt Bevin did not issue or file specific flag protocols with the Secretary of State’s Office.
“After reviewing flag protocols, (Beshear) decided to issue a proclamation in order to provide clear direction on the POW/MIA flag’s permanent status,” she explained.
The proclamation, which was filed at the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, confirms that the flag will constantly fly over the statehouse.
“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for. To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol,” Beshear said.
The new governor’s measure was praised by at least one local veterans group.
“Gov. Beshear’s action makes Kentucky one of the first states to fly the POW/MIA flag every day at the state Capitol. I hope all states will recognize the importance of the new federal, bipartisan National POW/MIA Act,” said Kelly Shehan, vice president of Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5.
The National POW/MIA Act, which was signed into law last month, requires the flag to be displayed whenever the American flag is on prominent federal properties to honor the more than 82,000 U.S. service men and women who are listed as prisoners of war, missing in action or are otherwise unaccounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.