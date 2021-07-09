A State Journal reader, who inquired about the lack of an upgrade to a section of sidewalk at the intersection of Capital Avenue and East Main Street as part of the TIGER Grant, said the portion of concrete “is in poor shape and has several areas of broken, crumbling and decaying concrete.”

Walkers head toward the steps on Main Street after crossing the Capital Avenue Bridge Friday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, one of the design alternatives for the sidewalk segment in question was to eliminate the eastbound right turn lane and widen the sidewalk, which would have possibly allowed for a ramp around the steps similar to what was recently done across the street on East Main.

“However, after a traffic analysis the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) decided that the right-turn lane was necessary for traffic operations,” Knowles explained. “Therefore, the project proceeded without altering the southwest quadrant sidewalk.”

He also said that the sidewalks on the East Main Street end of the Capital Avenue Bridge are an integral structural component of the bridge’s abutment and retaining wall.

“Any major improvements to the sidewalk would be expensive with no significant improvement in the width or slope of the sidewalk. Thus, no work was done on the southwest quadrant of the intersection,” Knowles told The State Journal.

So, is there a plan to fix the sidewalk under a separate project?

Knowles noted that the city has plans to perform some sidewalk repairs on that section of sidewalk, but not as part of the Second Street TIGER grant project.

Knowles added that as a result of the TIGER grant project, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) route from the East to downtown is now down the south side of East Main, across East Main and down the north side of the street. Previously the ADA route was down the south side of East Main Street, across the Capital Avenue Bridge to Second Street, along Second Street to Bridge Street, along Bridge Street and across the Singing Bridge. 

“Unfortunately the project could not improve the southwest quadrant of the East Main Street and Capital Avenue intersection,” Knowles said. “However, the project has significantly improved ADA access to downtown Frankfort.”

