With the general election looming on Nov. 8 and the hot issue of whether to permit bourbon warehouses on agricultural land before the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, one State Journal reader inquired about term limits for commission members.
“I have no idea if those folks have terms or just come and go at-will of the current city and county elected officials,” the reader wrote in an email.
“I actually never paid too much attention to planning and zoning activities until the threat of bourbon warehouses throughout the county,” she added.
The planning commission consists of five city and five county appointees as well as one member selected by the governor. Currently the city appointees to the commission include Sherron Jackson, Patti Cross, Tim Luscher, David Boggs and Brent Sweger. The county appointees are Russell Wright, Keith Lee, Charles Stewart, Darrell Sanderson and Paul Looney. Former Frankfort Mayor Bill May is the governor’s appointee. Wright serves as chair, May as vice chair and Luscher is secretary/treasurer.
“The planning commission board hears zone map amendments, certain development plans and/or subdivisions, modification to standards and all projects within a Planned Unit Development,” according to the city’s website.
As far as office term lengths, the planning commission bylaws follow the Kentucky Revised Statutes — more specifically KRS 100.143, which states that “The term of office of all elected public officials appointed to a planning commission shall be the same as their official tenure in office.”
Per statute, members of the commission serve four-year terms, “but the term of office of members first appointed shall be staggered so that a proportionate number serve one, two, three and four years respectively, and later appointments or reappointments shall continue the staggered pattern.”
KRS 100.143 also adds, “The pattern for staggering the terms of the members first appointed shall be stated in a regulation or in the agreement under which the unit operates, as applicable.”
The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. There is no meeting in December.
