The new gas station and convenience store currently being constructed just south of Interstate 64 on the corner of U.S. 60 and Duncan Road will have an entrance and exit onto U.S. 60, but it will be for right turns only.

The constructed entrance/exit is being built between RaceTrac and Sonny’s.

A retaining wall has been built between Sonny's BBQ and the entrance/exit to RaceTrac on U.S. 60. The entrance/exit is for right turns only. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A State Journal reader pointed out that Cracker Barrel and Sonny’s BBQ, which neighbor RaceTrac, can currently only be accessed from U.S. 60 via Duncan Road to Bizzack Boulevard.

“That arrangement seems safer and less likely to cause problems on U.S. 60,” the reader wrote.

However, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 representative, the entrance/exit meets requirements for separation from the I-64 East exit ramp.

The developer of the new travel center applied for a permit for a full-access entrance/exit, but KYTC was only able to approve the one being built with restrictions.

“The restriction is that the entrance is a right turn only and the exit is a right turn only,” explained Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 information officer.

“No left turns in or out are permitted.”

111121 You Asked RaceTrac barrels

Orange barrels and yellow tape block the entrance/exit to RaceTrac, a new travel center being built on U.S. 60 near Duncan Road. Right turns only are permitted. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Slated to open later this year or early next year, RaceTrac is a family-owned Atlanta-based company that operates more than 550 stores in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The company is now branching out into Kentucky. The U.S. 60 location will be the second travel center built in the state. The first store is located in Elizabethtown.

“This store will feature a clean, well-lit parking lot and two canopies — one with 16 fueling positions and a second with an extended canopy with three lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for professional drivers,” Megan Shannon, communication manager for RaceTrac, told The State Journal in the summer.

She said the store will feature Grab & Go pizza; fried chicken tenders and sandwiches; made-fresh whole and cut fruit and salads; RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station; six blends of coffee; roller grill items, including Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef hot dogs; tamales; taquitos; professional driver merchandise; and a seating area.

