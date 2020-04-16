Earlier this week, the Kentucky Supreme Court extended the suspension of in-person services including dockets, jury trials and jury service at court facilities until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One State Journal reader asked how this action affects death penalty trials.
All court proceedings must be conducted remotely and all trials, including those seeking the death penalty, have been halted for the time being.
“As difficult as these restrictions may be, the judicial branch must do its part to practice stringent social distancing while providing essential, constitutionally mandated services,” explained Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. “The health and safety of all of us depend on it.”
The Kentucky Supreme Court also issued an emergency release schedule which expedites pretrial release of low- to moderate-risk defendants who are charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors and Class D felonies.
With in-person court proceedings delayed and visitors barred from jails, nearly every aspect of legal representation is at a halt, according to Amanda Marzullo, a consultant with the Innocence Project.
“People are effectively unable to prepare and investigate their cases,” she said.
Three neighboring states — Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio — have executions set in the coming months and several defense attorneys are hoping for stays.
Lawyers for Oscar Smith, who is currently on death row in Tennessee, have asked for a delay from its Supreme Court stating they plan to ask Gov. Bill Lee for clemency but cannot put the application together “without putting themselves and others at risk” of contracting the virus.
Executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, Robert Dunham, said he is not surprised by the delays.
“Every state that intends to go forward with an execution during this health crisis will have legal issues,” he stated. “When you’re in the final weeks before an execution, access to a client is an absolute necessity and access to the courts is an absolute necessity. Where that access is impaired because of a public health emergency you simply can’t go forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.