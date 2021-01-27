Representing the United States as a delegate to the 75th United Nations General Assembly and serving as special advisor to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and fellow Kentuckian Kelly Craft has been a distinct privilege for 2001 Franklin County High School graduate Jennifer Barber.
“Growing up working in my family’s restaurant, I never dreamed of this opportunity,” she told The State Journal earlier this week.
Barber, a Frankfort native, spent much of her childhood as a hostess or waitress at China Wok in the Eastwood Shopping Center, which is owned by her parents, Laura and Kenneth Yue.
In her United Nations role, she delivered formal statements on behalf of the U.S. government, advised on foreign policy and negotiated with other delegations to advance the country’s position. Her main focus was human rights and humanitarian assistance.
“In December, I had the privilege of delivering the United States position on humanitarian resolutions,” she said, adding it was particularly meaningful because America is the largest single donor of humanitarian aid in the world.
In fiscal year 2020, the U.S. provided more than $10.5 billion in humanitarian assistance. Witnessing the positive impact the country has across the globe was a humbling experience for Barber.
“To sit behind the United States placard and deliver those remarks, to communicate the generosity of the American people, to the rest of the world was quite an honor,” she explained.
“It was a surreal moment that captures what is so special about our country — that anything is possible.”
Her parents, who immigrated from China more than 50 years ago, and have operated the restaurant for more than 40 years, are living proof.
“Their daily example of sacrifice and hard work and their determination to provide greater opportunity for their children is the story of many immigrant families and the dream of so many more who wish to come here,” Barber remarked, adding that her background helped her understand and empathize with the plight of others around the world.
“My family’s story fueled my determination to make the most impact I could during my short time at the U.N.”
Barber says more countries need to join the fight condemning human rights violations and increase their efforts and resources to deliver aid.
“The disagreement from other countries on this is appalling,” she added, pointing to the millions starving in Yemen, innocent people being killed in Syria and the Uighur re-education camps in China as examples. “These are painful and devastating situations and there are so many more.”
This year, 235 million people worldwide — 1 in 33 — will need humanitarian assistance. It’s an unprecedented trend that Barber finds deeply concerning.
“I was able to witness the hard work of our county’s foreign and civil service officers who have spent their careers advancing the American vision for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Barber said.
“I am comforted knowing that we have them on the frontlines at the United Nations.”
She credits her interest in civic involvement and public service to growing up in the capital city where governors, lawmakers and state employees who dined at China Wok.
She also has a renewed appreciation for those who pursue public service and hopes that her example will be an inspiration to her two young daughters.
“I have always been inspired by people who give back, who make their communities better,” Barber explained. “When my opportunity came, I tried to do the same.”
One of those people who has given back to the Frankfort community is the late Don Sturgeon, who was Barber’s world history teacher at FCHS and a former magistrate on Franklin County Fiscal Court. She remembers thinking as a teenager that she would never have a use for the subject in “the real world.”
In November, Sturgeon commented on some photos Barber had posted delivering remarks at the UN, “Congrats now you can really study world history.”
“I am sad that I will not have the opportunity to tell him about my experience, but it really meant so much to me to receive that message from him,” she added. “And, it is a reminder that you never know where life may lead you.”
Her term at the U.N., which concluded on Jan. 20, also helped reinforce something that she already knew.
“We live in the greatest country in the world. We are the most generous people in the world and I am tremendously proud to be an American,” she stated.
