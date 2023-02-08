“This is not a roast!”
That exclamation, punctuated by his signature belly laugh, was former State Representative Hank Hancock’s ongoing refrain at a luncheon held Wednesday in his honor at the Thorn Hill Education Center gymnasium.
The luncheon, a joint effort of the Frankfort Kiwanis, Optimist and Rotary clubs, honored Hancock for his philanthropic efforts, community involvement and dedication to the Frankfort and Franklin County community.
Current and past state and local officials filled tables, along with former Legislative Research Commission employees who came to honor Hancock’s legacy, as well as colleagues from the plumbing industry and a sea of friends and family.
Event moderator Jerry Deaton, who worked with Hancock for many years at the Capitol and has known Hancock for three decades said, “Hank Hancock is the epitome of a public servant and civic leader.
“Anytime something needed to be done, Hank just stepped up and did it. He never asked for any recognition.”
Former State Representative Rocky Adkins, who was mentored by Hancock when he joined the legislature in 1987 at the age of 26, told the assembly that “he not only had a tremendous impact on this community, but a tremendous impact on the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He is an ambassador for this community.
“Coming here and not really knowing anyone who served in the House or the Senate, to be able to come across an individual who put his arm around me, took care of me … I didn’t know how to introduce a bill, the budget process … Hank Hancock said ‘you need to understand this process. You need to know when to go this way, that way or forward. And if you do that, you have a shot at helping the folks you came here to serve,'” Adkins said.
Hancock’s nephew, Jeff, the current Franklin County Clerk, spoke of his uncle’s dedication to public service, telling the crowd “his wisdom is always given freely. I was running for office for the first time, and he could see that my anxiety was from explaining to everyone why I was the best person for the job.
“But he finally looked at me one afternoon after a fundraiser and said, ‘Jeff, the fact is that they don’t care what you know. They want to know that you care.’ That has stuck with me all through my public service life, and it’s something that I use on a daily basis to make sure that I am doing the right thing for the people of Frankfort and Franklin County.”
Longtime friend and Frankfort media icon Russ Hatter offered up a brief history of Hank’s life, and on his experiences with the day’s honoree, including an anecdote about a photo in the archives at the Capital City Museum, taken in the aftermath of the April 1974 tornado that decimated large swaths of Franklin County.
“He is standing out in the Cardwell Lane/Evergreen Road area of Franklin County, looking at the devastation, the destruction. A new representative for our community and state. And you can just feel the compassion in the photograph … ’what can I do to help these people?’ That began to click with me, just seeing that photograph," Hatter said.
“You have fought the good fight for so many causes, and have been a mentor and example for all of us. You’ve been more than a good soldier. You’ve been the general.”
Proclamations were delivered on behalf of the city and county by Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, respectively, and a ceremonial plaque was given to Hancock by Jerry Deaton on behalf of the event organizers.
“We had to make him say he wouldn’t do anything else of note, because we don’t have room for it,” Deaton joked.
Hancock wrapped up the event, introducing his wife, Ann, as “my girlfriend of 65 years,” and telling the attendees, “I don’t know what I’d have done without her.”
“You don’t do anything by yourself,” Hancock said. “Your character is molded by everyone you encounter growing up. My family taught me to appreciate others, and to appreciate those who might not have a voice. We were taught about loyalty and to have a deep, abiding faith. We learned to love, listen to and respect our neighbors, and that is how you mold character.”
In closing, he said “I was rewarded with the honor of serving this community for 21 years as state representative. It took a village — family, church, neighbors, educators, coaches — to make me who I am. I thank all the civic club members for their dedication to their community efforts. It is that dedication, and your future involvement which will inspire others just like me to carry on such good deeds.”
