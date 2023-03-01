CROWN Act Rally

Students and activists from across the state gathered on the Capitol steps in support of CROWN Act legislation Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State-Journal)

A rally was held at the Capitol on Wednesday in support of Senate Bill 63 and House Bill 205, both designated as “CROWN Acts.” CROWN is an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

These bills, if passed, would “amend KRS 344.010 to provide definitions of 'protective hairstyle' and 'race' that include traits historically associated with race; amend KRS 158.148 to provide that school disciplinary codes shall prohibit discrimination on the basis of race.” 

Jackie McGranahan

 ACLU of Kentucky policy strategist Jackie McGranahan. (Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal)
Young Prodigys

Lousiville-based hip-hop group The Real Young Prodigys lead rally attendees in chants. L-R, Andrene Flowers, Jerian McMillan, and Kaylin Booker. (Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal)
Whitney Westerfield

Western KY Senator Whitney Westerfield, primary sponsor of SB 63. (Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal)
Rep. George Brown, Jr.

Lexington Rep. George Brown, Jr., primary sponsor of HB 205 (Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal)
Ms. Black Kentucky 2023

Dominique Joy Thompson, Ms. Black Kentucky speaks in the rotunda at  Wednesday's CROWN Act rally. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 
Charles & Kaylin Booker

Former KY Representative and US Senate candidate Charles Booker (L) speaks to the crowd outside the Capitol Wednesday with daughter Kaylin. (Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal)

