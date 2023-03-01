Considerable cloudiness. High 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
A rally was held at the Capitol on Wednesday in support of Senate Bill 63 and House Bill 205, both designated as “CROWN Acts.” CROWN is an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
These bills, if passed, would “amendKRS 344.010 to provide definitions of 'protective hairstyle' and 'race' that include traits historically associated with race; amend KRS 158.148 to provide that school disciplinary codes shall prohibit discrimination on the basis of race.”
The rally, organized by the ACLU of Kentucky, Justice Now!, Kentucky Student Voice Team, The Real Young Prodigys hip-hop group and Hip Hop Into Learning, saw students from across the state joining local activists and legislators in support of passage of the CROWN Act. CROWN Act laws are on the books in 20 states, and as municipal laws in Louisville and Covington.
Former State Rep. Attica Scott spearheaded the first efforts to pass this legislation over the course of her tenure in the House, starting in 2017. The bill failed to receive a reading in prior legislative sessions. Both bills are in committee, but have not been presented to either chamber for reading.
Speaking on behalf of the ACLU, policy strategist Jackie McGranahan told attendees gathered in the Rotunda “this will not undo policies that affect public safety, trump OSHA or change workplace, police or military requirements. What this will do is protect Black Kentuckians from discrimination regarding hair. It is a step toward equity and inclusion for Black Kentuckians.
“No one wants to feel less than. We want for our children what you want for your children. To feel safe, included, and a part of something.”
Senate bill sponsor Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-Fruit Hill) said, “I regret this is something that we have to do. The hair God gave you ought to be the hair you get to wear.
“I look forward to one of these bills making it across the finish line to the governor’s desk, who I believe is very supportive of the bill. But we have our work cut out for us. There are still some folks who don’t quite see the value of this, and don’t believe that this is important. But don’t give up. Press on, and we will move the ‘no’ votes to ‘yes’ votes.”
House bill sponsor Rep. George Brown Jr. (D-Lexington) echoed Westerfield’s sentiments adding, “Discrimination anywhere is discrimination all over the place. We cannot sit back and say ‘we did what we are supposed to do.' No. Do not stop, do not relent. If it doesn’t happen this session, there is next session, and the session after that. Right is right, and do not say because we might not get it across the finish line this year and we won’t get it across next year. Let your voice be heard.”
Ms. Black Kentucky Dominique Joy Thompson told the crowd about her struggles with hair loss from alopecia.
“We use these elements to help beautify ourselves. We must learn to accept who we are, and our hair as part of who we are. If you want to wear wigs and extensions you can. If you want to wear your natural hair, you can. But speaking for people like me — even small children — who suffer from hair loss. Your crown matters, too.”
Outside the Capitol, several hundred students from as far away as Clay County and Louisville gathered to show support for the CROWN Act with signs, chants of “love is in our hair," and speakers including former state representative and U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.
“It takes a lot to pass legislation, and don’t be discouraged by the delay because you are inevitable. Today and every day, I need you to feel that momentum behind your back to keep moving,” he said, standing next to his daughter, Kaylin, a member of The Young Prodigys.
“We have to do the work to make sure that racism is pulled up by the roots, that poverty is a thing of the past, that no matter where you are from, what you look like, the texture of your hair, what pronoun you use, that you can dream big in this commonwealth. That’s the work you are a part of.”
