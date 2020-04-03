032420_COVID-19_hb-11.jpg
Editor's note: This story was updated at 9 p.m. on April 3 to add that Gibby's is offering family meals for delivery or pick-up.

Here is a list of locally owned restaurants that are offering carryout service during the coronavirus pandemic. The State Journal encourages our readers to place an order and support Frankfort's economy.

Some restaurants are offering delivery, and some have the option of ordering online.

Because circumstances are changing quickly, it might be best to call ahead to be sure the restaurant is open.

Any locally owned restaurants not listed here that are offering takeout or delivery services should contact us at news@state-journal.com to be added.

Arandas: 502-695-4002, curbside service

B’s Bakery: 502-699-2222, curbside service

Buddy’s: 502-352-2920, curbside, closed Sunday

Casa Fiesta: 502-226-5010, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cattleman's Roadhouse: 502-848-0023, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., order online at www.cattlemansroadhouse.com.

Chicken Koup: 502-699-2742, carryout, drive-through, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., order online at chickenkoupky.com

China Wok: 502-695-9388 or 502-695-6988, curbside, hours 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday

Cliffside: 502-352-2454, carryout, closed Sunday

DaVinci’s: 502-352-1111, carryout window, order online at davincis.pizza

Garcia’s: 502-695-6855 or 502-682-6189, curbside, order online at https://garciasfrankfort.com

Gibby’s: 502-223-4429, open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, pickups, curbside and delivery. Family meals available for delivery from 2-5 p.m. if customer schedules delivery; family meals may be picked up from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30 minimum order for delivery. Online ordering at www.eatatgibbys.com. No online ordering available for family meals.

Ginza: 502-875-7578, carryout, noon-2:30 p.m. lunch; 2:30-8:30 p.m. dinner; closed Sunday

Hoggy's ice Cream: 502-699-2710, curbside, Friday 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday noon-6 p.m. Pints and quarts only, card payment only. Check the store's website for available flavors.

Kentucky Coffeetree Café: 502-875-3009, carryout and curbside pickup

Linney’s: 502-875-4685, carryout and curbside

Main St. Diner: 502-682-9195, curbside and delivery, free for orders over $20, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mami Monchita’s: 502-699-2380, text 502-802-6571, curbside pickup and delivery, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Marshall's Diner: 502-699-2328, carryout

Melisa's Family Diner: 502-699-2727, curbside pickup, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mi Fiesta: 502-352-2395, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

My Guadalajara: 502-696-9164, carryout

Office Pub & Deli: 502-227-9585, carryout 11-8 Monday-Friday, 3-8 Saturday

Pizza Inn: 502-848 2001, carryout, delivery

Pop's Diner: 502-319-0165, carryout, curbside, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Poppy’s Bakery: 502-875-5535

Sage Garden Café: 502-352-2725, curbside, carryout, delivery within a five-mile radius with minimum order of $15, order online at www.WilsonNurseriesKy.com/sage-garden-cafe/

Sig Luscher: 502-699-2414, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Staxx BBQ: 502-352-2515, carryout, order online at StaxxBBQ.com

Tammy’s Diner: 502-871-5025, curbside pickup, delivery, free for orders $25 or more, delivery fee for orders under $25, now open on Monday

Thai Smile: 502-227-9934, carryout, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-8 p.m. dinner, Monday-Friday, closed weekends

TT’s Taco & Tortas: 502-871-5008 or 502-892-1283, curbside, delivery, order online at https://ttstacostortas.menufy.com/#/

The Stave: 859-879-0101, carryout, order online at https://www.thestavekentucky.com/

Trifecta: 502-699-2723, carryout

