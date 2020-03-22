Here is a list of locally owned restaurants that are offering carryout service during the coronavirus pandemic. The State Journal encourages our readers to place an order and support Frankfort's economy.
Some restaurants are offering delivery, and some have the option of ordering online.
Because circumstances are changing quickly, it might be best to call ahead to be sure the restaurant is open.
Any locally owned restaurants not listed here that are offering takeout or delivery services should contact us at news@state-journal.com to be added.
Arandas: 502-695-4002, carryout
B’s Bakery: 502-699-2222, carryout and curbside service
Bourbon on Main: 502-352-2720, curbside pickup
Buddy’s: 502-352-2920, curbside and carryout, closed Sunday
Capitol Diner: 502-695-4871, carryout and curbside, hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Casa Fiesta: 502-226-5010, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Chicken Koup: 502-699-2742, carryout, drive-through, order online at chickenkoupky.com
China Wok: 502-695-9388, carryout, curbside
Cliffside: 502-352-2454, carryout, closed Sunday
DaVinci’s: 502-352-1111, carryout window, order online at davincis.pizza
Garcia’s: 502-695-6855 or 502-682-6189, carryout or delivery
Gibby’s: 502-223-4429, open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., pickups, curbside and delivery, online ordering at www.eatatgibbys.com
Ginza: 502-875-7578, carryout, noon-2:30 p.m. lunch; 2:30-8:30 p.m. dinner; closed Sunday
Jim’s Seafood: 223-7448, carryout, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. lunch, 5-7 p.m. dinner
Kentucky Coffeetree Café: 502-875-3009, carryout and curbside pickup
Linney’s: 502-875-4685
Main St. Diner: 502-682-9195, to go, curbside and delivery, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Mai Saigon: 502-352-2420, carryout
Mami Monchita’s: 502-699-2380, curbside pickup and delivery
Mi Fiesta: 502-352-2395, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
My Guadalajara: 502-696-9164, carryout
Office Pub & Deli: 502-227-9585, carryout 11-8 Monday-Friday, 3-8 Saturday
Poppy’s Bakery: 502-875-5535
Rick’s White Light: 502-696-9104, curbside or free delivery with minimum order of $25
Sage Garden Café: 502-352-2725, curbside, carryout, delivery within a five-mile radius with minimum order of $15, order online at www.WilsonNurseriesKy.com/sage-garden-cafe/
Sig Luscher: 502-699-2414, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Staxx BBQ: 502-352-2515, carryout, order online at StaxxBBQ.com
Tammy’s Diner: 502-871-5052, curbside pickup, delivery, free for orders $25 or more, delivery fee for orders under $25.
Thai Smile: 502-227-9934, carryout, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-8 p.m. dinner, Monday-Friday, closed weekends
TT’s Taco & Tortas: 502-871-5008 or 502-892-1283, carryout, order online at https://ttstacostortas.menufy.com/#/
The Stave: 859-879-0101, carryout, order online at https://www.thestavekentucky.com/
Trifecta: 502-699-2723, carryout
