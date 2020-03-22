Here is a list of locally owned restaurants that are offering carryout service during the coronavirus pandemic. The State Journal encourages our readers to place an order and support Frankfort's economy.

Some restaurants are offering delivery, and some have the option of ordering online.

Because circumstances are changing quickly, it might be best to call ahead to be sure the restaurant is open.

Any locally owned restaurants not listed here that are offering takeout or delivery services should contact us at news@state-journal.com to be added.

Arandas: 502-695-4002, carryout

B’s Bakery: 502-699-2222, carryout and curbside service

Bourbon on Main: 502-352-2720, curbside pickup

Buddy’s: 502-352-2920, curbside and carryout, closed Sunday

Capitol Diner: 502-695-4871, carryout and curbside, hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Casa Fiesta: 502-226-5010, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Chicken Koup: 502-699-2742, carryout, drive-through, order online at chickenkoupky.com

China Wok: 502-695-9388, carryout, curbside

Cliffside: 502-352-2454, carryout, closed Sunday

DaVinci’s: 502-352-1111, carryout window, order online at davincis.pizza

Garcia’s: 502-695-6855 or 502-682-6189, carryout or delivery

Gibby’s: 502-223-4429, open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., pickups, curbside and delivery, online ordering at www.eatatgibbys.com

Ginza: 502-875-7578, carryout, noon-2:30 p.m. lunch; 2:30-8:30 p.m. dinner; closed Sunday

Jim’s Seafood: 223-7448, carryout, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. lunch, 5-7 p.m. dinner

Kentucky Coffeetree Café: 502-875-3009, carryout and curbside pickup

Linney’s: 502-875-4685

Main St. Diner: 502-682-9195, to go, curbside and delivery, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mai Saigon: 502-352-2420, carryout

Mami Monchita’s: 502-699-2380, curbside pickup and delivery

Mi Fiesta: 502-352-2395, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

My Guadalajara: 502-696-9164, carryout

Office Pub & Deli: 502-227-9585, carryout 11-8 Monday-Friday, 3-8 Saturday

Poppy’s Bakery: 502-875-5535

Rick’s White Light: 502-696-9104, curbside or free delivery with minimum order of $25

Sage Garden Café: 502-352-2725, curbside, carryout, delivery within a five-mile radius with minimum order of $15, order online at www.WilsonNurseriesKy.com/sage-garden-cafe/

Sig Luscher: 502-699-2414, carryout, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Staxx BBQ: 502-352-2515, carryout, order online at StaxxBBQ.com

Tammy’s Diner: 502-871-5052, curbside pickup, delivery, free for orders $25 or more, delivery fee for orders under $25.

Thai Smile: 502-227-9934, carryout, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-8 p.m. dinner, Monday-Friday, closed weekends

TT’s Taco & Tortas: 502-871-5008 or 502-892-1283, carryout, order online at https://ttstacostortas.menufy.com/#/

The Stave: 859-879-0101, carryout, order online at https://www.thestavekentucky.com/

Trifecta: 502-699-2723, carryout

