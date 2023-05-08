Growth is exciting, and sometimes challenging, but it brings new opportunities. Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) will be celebrating the culmination of several years of growth, thanks to the support of many donors, at the Grow With Us Celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

This event will begin at the amphitheater near one of our newest additions to the JSP landscape, Metamorpho-Nest, by Andrea Wilson Mueller of Inside Out Landscape Design. This sculptural landscape installation reimagined the natural area surrounding the amphitheater, repurposing the invasive bush honeysuckle into oversized nests, inviting visitors to explore within.

