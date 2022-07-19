On Friday, July 29, there will be a youth-focused, youth-organized event in support of reproductive freedom on the front steps of the Capitol. 

Sponsored by Kentucky for Reproductive Freedom, the event will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and feature speakers 22 years of age and younger. It will give those who might not yet have the right to vote the opportunity to express their views on the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade in what the organizers bill as a “safe and inclusive space for our youth to be heard.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription