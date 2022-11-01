Franklin County Fiscal Court held a special meeting on Oct. 27 to discuss a possible zone change on a 4.09-acre plot of land that sits between the Governors Place subdivision at the corner of Metcalf Drive and Issac Shelby Circle. 

Local land developer Moore Land Investments LLC requested a zone change, which would take the land from a limited commercial district (CL) to a two-dwelling district (RD).

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 4.27.33 PM.png

During a special meeting on Oct. 27, the Franklin County Fiscal Court discussed a zone change ordinance for a plot of land at the corner of Metcalf Drive and Issac Shelby Circle. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription