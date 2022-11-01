Franklin County Fiscal Court held a special meeting on Oct. 27 to discuss a possible zone change on a 4.09-acre plot of land that sits between the Governors Place subdivision at the corner of Metcalf Drive and Issac Shelby Circle.
Local land developer Moore Land Investments LLC requested a zone change, which would take the land from a limited commercial district (CL) to a two-dwelling district (RD).
The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission recommended approval for the zone change during its August meeting after holding a public hearing on the matter in July.
Initially the developer had proposed to build townhomes on the land. However that proposal was met with opposition from some of the residents of Governors Place. Homeowners said they worried about what multi-family dwellings would do to their home values and traffic congestion around the neighborhood.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt told the fiscal court that after the public hearing, Moore Land Investments LLC had made changes to the plans that were previously submitted.
"In between the first hearing and the second there had been a change in the development," Hewitt noted. "They switched it to a single-family feed plat development."
He said the plan that is currently filed with his office calls for the construction of 17 single family dwellings on the parcel.
In addition to the dwellings, Hewitt told the court that the planning commission had recommended approval so long as the commission approved the final plat designs to ensure they were going forward with the single-family home. Ordinarily, the zoning director would be the one to sign off on the plat before development.
JW Blackburn, the magistrate for the 2nd District where the parcel is located, inquired of Hewitt and County Attorney Rick Sparks what assurances his constituents had that only single-family homes would be built on that plat.
He noted that the RD designation would give developers the option to put in duplexes or single-family dwellings.
"This is my district and I talked to many of the residents that live there," Blackburn stated. "I think the bottom line is that we want an assurance beyond a shadow of a doubt that nothing more than single-family homes are going to be built. I am not questioning any intentions at all. I just know that if the zoning says it can do this, this and this, if it changes hands, if someone goes bankrupt, if it sits for five years and somebody comes back and changes ownership, I want to make sure that the people that are elected that represent the people in the community can speak for them instead of folks that are appointed."
Hewitt said that because there is already a requirement that the project development plan has to go back to the planning commission for approval, so too would any changes.
At the end of the discussion, Judge-Executive Huston Wells did the first reading of the zone change ordinance.
The matter will be up for a vote at the regular fiscal court meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday at 321 W. Main St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.