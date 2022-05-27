Crowd

City Hall was full during the update committee meeting on Thursday night as Buffalo Trace presented its case for a text amendment. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

It was standing room only at City Hall on Thursday night as the zoning update committee, a subcommittee of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, considered whether or not to recommend a zoning text amendment proposed by Buffalo Trace Distillery.

committee.jpg

The Frankfort/Franklin County Zoning Update Committee considered Buffalo Trace Distillery's motion for a text amendment that would allow the company to build warehouses in Peaks Mill. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

While there were some in support of the distillery’s plan, several dozen in attendance expressed their opposition to the development of the 417 acres in northern Franklin County.

Appearing on behalf of Buffalo Trace, local attorney Charlie Jones, of McNamara & Jones, said the list of conditions that the distillery was adding on to the original text amendment was presented to the update committee in February.

“We have offered up a group of conditions,” Jones said. “Some of them are based on our recommendations, some are based on what other counties are doing.”

Some of the conditions he listed included having the warehouses set back 100 feet from roads, a limit on the number of warehouses that are allowed within certain amounts of acreage, as well as a plan to leave at least 25% of the land as open space.

attorneys.jpg

Attorneys Charlie Jones, center, represents Buffalo Trace and Randal Strobo, right, represents some of the Peaks Mill residents, speak to the update committee. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

After Jones answered questions from the board, Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt briefed the board on conversations he’d had with planning and zoning directors in other Kentucky counties.

He specified how and why they went about applying text amendments that allowed for the construction of warehouses. Hewitt said that he is going to continue researching the matter and how other jurisdictions and distilleries have handled similar issues.

After Hewitt submitted his report to the committee, chair Russell Wright opened the floor up to comments from citizens.

The first person to address the committee was Louisville-based attorney Randal Strobo, of Strobo Barkley PLLC. He told the committee that he represents some of the Peaks Mill residents who oppose the Buffalo Trace development.

Strobo said that per state law, a citizen or entity cannot apply for a text amendment if they are not on the planning commission, fiscal court or city commission. He then noted that even if the committee moved forward with the text amendment, it would go against the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, which does not allow for warehouses to be built in agricultural or residential zones.

“There is nothing that I saw in your zoning ordinance or comp plan that would allow industrial use in your agricultural districts or in your rural residential districts,” Strobo said. “I will probably be hired to come here every time you all try to put industrial use in an agricultural zone or rural residential zone, and I will tell you that lawsuit will have lots of teeth.”

More than a dozen people got up to address the committee, most of them speaking in opposition to the text amendment.

Peaks Mill resident and local attorney Martha Gray noted that the text amendment was a way for Buffalo Trace to sidestep the county comprehensive plan with minimal oversight.

“This is a matter that should go through a zone change,” Gray said. “If they don’t want to go through a zone change, fine, but they should go through the comp plan process. Buffalo Trace should make its best argument for why this kind of stuff should be allowed, why the comp plan changed, this stuff should be condition use. And the rest of us who don’t want to live with it, should have plenty of opportunity to present a different case.”

Several Peaks Mill residents spoke to the committee about the adverse effects the warehouses would have on residents and the environment. Many others submitted written statements.

At the end of the public comment section, the committee which consists of six planning commission members including Chair Russell Wright, Sherron Jackson, Patti Cross, Charles Stewart and Brent Sweger decided to hold off on a decision until they could take in all the new information presented during the meeting as well as consult with city and county attorneys on the best way forward for the committee and the commission.

The date of the next meeting is to be determined after the committee consults with counsel.

