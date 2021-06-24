Graveside services for 1st Sgt. Joseph “Sonny” Whalen Bartley Jr., 78, will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Bartley died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of 1st Sgt. Bartley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

