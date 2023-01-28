LAWRENCEBURG — Services for A.C. Hays, 92, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Hays died Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of A.C. Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription