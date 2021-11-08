Services for A.E. “Buzz” Beard, 79, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Beard died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of A.E. Beard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

