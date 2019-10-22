Aaron Bradley Minks, 49, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Bagdad. He had retired from the Frankfort Plant Board as a water technician. He is survived by his son, Bradlee Minks of Frankfort; his parents, Dennis and Sue Minks of Shelbyville; his sister, Kris White (Jwain) of Shelbyville; four nieces and nephews; his other family, Shannon Minks and Josie Humphrey of Frankfort; and his loyal companion, Pudge.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department at 40 Sawdridge Creek Road in Owenton.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department.

