Aaron Scott Brown, age 36, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at noon with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Saturday. 

Aaron Brown.jpeg

Aaron Brown

Aaron was born in Frankfort on September 26, 1986. He is survived by his mother, Sandi Brown and Jerry Ragland; father, Les Brown; maternal grandparents, Joseph Edwards and Barbara Edwards; step paternal grandmother, Glenda Brown; sister; Mackenzie Lee Smith (Dylan); and by one niece, Elizabeth “Birdie” Smith.

To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription