Aaron Metlock

Aaron LaMonte Metlock, age 51, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Private services will be held.

Mr. Metlock was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 10, 1969, to Andrew Metlock Jr. and Nancy Louise Forrest Metlock.

He was an avid sports fan. He loved watching Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving brother and uncle, who especially cared for his niece, “Biscuit.”

He is survived by his siblings, Annescia Metlock Jackson, DaNique Metlock (Denise), Alysha Matlock, Andrew Matlock III; nieces and nephews, Shynescia Metlock, Anasia Dorsey, Aarontae Thompson, Amoni Matlock, Eboni Taylor, Lamarques Taylor; and special friend, Staci Carr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nora and George Forrest, and Thelma Whitlock.

