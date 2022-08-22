Aaron Nash Cardwell, 78, passed away on August 19, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Aaron Nash Cardwell

Aaron Nash Cardwell was born in Anchorage, Kentucky, on February 20, 1944, to the late William Edgar Cardwell and Sara Jane Smith Gravitt. Aaron retired from Texas Instruments in Versailles, Kentucky, where he worked for 35 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a member of VFW Post 4075. He was also a member of Journey Church.

