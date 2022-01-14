LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Aaron Peters, 34, husband of Rebecca Peters, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Peters died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

