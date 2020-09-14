Aaron Scott Ernst, age 34, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Aaron was born in Frankfort on Feb. 15, 1986, to Roger Allan Ernst and Melinda Ann Barnard Ernst. A 2004 Western Hills High School graduate, Aaron was an alumnus of University of Kentucky and an avid fan. He attended Auburn University for post-graduate studies. He loved spending time with his dogs, and smoking meat in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kasandra Ann Morelock Ernst; brother, Christopher Ryan Ernst; nephew, Parker Ryan Ernst; grandfather, Homer Barnard; and beloved pets, Gracie, Annie, Huxley and Etain. He was also blessed with many cousins and extended family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Barnard, Chris “Bubba” Jackson, Chris Scott, J.R. Zinner, Bobby Widener and Matt Wright.
With a loving spirit, even through Aaron’s passing, he provided life to others through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
