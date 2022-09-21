FRANKFORT — Aart Againe Carvalho, age 41, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation 2-3 p.m. on Sunday. Condolences, www.harrodbrothers.com

