Services for Abel Vazquez Carranza, age 50, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Carranza died Sept. 16.

