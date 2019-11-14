PULASKI — Abigail Lewis Mitchell, 55, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A native of Frankfort, she was born on June 6, 1964 to Fred Spradlin and the late Rose Marie Lewis Spradlin.
She was a member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church and a graduate of Franklin County High School. Abigail attended Sullivan University and was a former employee of the Fruit of the Loom and Toyota Manufacturing.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Joshua Alvin Taulbee, Frankfort; her brother, Seth Spradlin, Frankfort; her niece, Taylor Spradlin; her nephew, Zach Spradlin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Fred Spradlin Sr.; her maternal grandparents, Horace and Mary Lewis; and her aunt and uncle, Ramona and Ray Eastman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Peaks Mill Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Joe Eastman officiating.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.