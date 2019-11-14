PULASKI — Abigail Lewis Mitchell, 55, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A native of Frankfort, she was born on June 6, 1964 to Fred Spradlin and the late Rose Marie Lewis Spradlin.

She was a member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church and a graduate of Franklin County High School. Abigail attended Sullivan University and was a former employee of the Fruit of the Loom and Toyota Manufacturing.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Joshua Alvin Taulbee, Frankfort; her brother, Seth Spradlin, Frankfort; her niece, Taylor Spradlin; her nephew, Zach Spradlin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Fred Spradlin Sr.; her maternal grandparents, Horace and Mary Lewis; and her aunt and uncle, Ramona and Ray Eastman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Peaks Mill Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Joe Eastman officiating.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription