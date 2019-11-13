PULASKI — A memorial service for Abigail Lewis Mitchell, 55, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Peaks Mill Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Mitchell died Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription