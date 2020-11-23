Abraham Padilla

Abraham R. Padilla, 72, husband of Cathy Perkins Padilla, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Born in Los Banos, California, on July 16, 1948, Abraham was the son of the late Abraham C. Padilla and Clementia Ceja Padilla.
He was a graduate of Los Banos High School and Kentucky State University, and was a Marine veteran, serving from 1971-1973. He spent 25 years working for Toyota Manufacturing, and was the head coach for cross country and track at Georgetown College for over a decade.
Along with his wife, Abraham is also survived by a daughter, Terra R. Ademaj; three sons, George A. Padilla, Gerald A. Padilla and William C. Padilla; a sister, Alex Cardoaz; a brother, Donald A Padilla; six grandchildren, Francesca, Antonio and Sebastian Berger, Zoey Padilla, Jack Hutter-Padilla and Emerson Padilla; and one great-grandchild, Alexander Jones, to be born in December.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Rosellie.
The family will hold private services at Rogers Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Georgetown College Athletics, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY 40324, memo "athletics." An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
