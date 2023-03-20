MIDWAY — Adam Braden Gearhart, 42, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on August 27, 1980.

He was the grandson of Anita J. Discher; and son of John and Cathy Jernigan Arnett.

Adam Braden Gearhart.jpeg

Adam Braden Gearhart
Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
