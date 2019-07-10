Serviced for Adam Bray Hyatt, 38, of Frankfort, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Buck Run Baptist Church, with Philip Meade and Ricky Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Adam died Sunday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Versailles, he taught history at Franklin County High School, where he was a sponsor of the Beta Club and loved announcing the football and basketball games.
Outside of school, he had fun fishing, playing disc golf, coaching little league baseball and eating tacos from TT’s Tacos and Tortas, owned by one of his former students. Adam was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years and worked with the youth. He was also a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Kari Arthur Hyatt; son, James Daryl Hyatt; daughter, Rebekah Ray Hyatt; mother, Susan Bray Hyatt; sister, April Michelle Hyatt; brothers, Jonathan (Kelley) Scott and Jeremy Scott; niece, Kaydence Scott; stepparents, Rick and Diana Woodside; grandmothers, Doris Hyatt, Inez Hyatt and Nellie Hearn; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Daryl Hyatt; paternal grandfather, JT Hyatt; and maternal grandparents, Helen and John Bray.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Scott, Jeremy Scott, Buddy Sampson, Jeremy Knight, Terry Johnson, Mark Wallace, Adam Lipps and Rick Woodside. Honorary bearers will be Dale Amburgey and Kip Baker; as well as his fraternity brothers and fellow deacons from Graefenburg Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hyatt Memorial Fund at McNamara and Jones (c/o Hyatt Memorial Fund), 315 High St., Frankfort, KY 40601, or at Traditional Bank. Memorial donations may also be made to the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation at wjrfoundation.org.
